Nic Nemeth Thinks This WWE Star Has Randy Orton Potential

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has named Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker as somebody who he could see having Randy Orton levels of potential due to his hot start on the main roster.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth shared the similarities he sees between Breakker and "The Viper," while also explaining what he sees the former "NXT" Champion could accomplish in the future.

"What pops into my head easily is a 2025, 2026 Royal Rumble winner, main eventing WrestleMania ... him and Randy — Randy pisses me off so much cause he's so good and it's just in his body, I hate that stuff — the potential, 100% I see is possibly there, eventually you do need to see a different layer or two that actually pays off. And Randy, for the longest time, even when he wasn't trying and in trouble and didn't care, he was always still accidentally so in his blood that it happened whether he wanted it to or not," said the former WWE star.

Advertisement

Nemeth also mentioned that Breakker is a nice person off-screen which he feels ruins the perception of his character because of how great the Intercontinental Champion is at portraying himself as a ruthless heel.

Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when he defeated Sami Zayn in a 2 out of 3 falls match to cap off their trilogy of matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.