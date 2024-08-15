Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE NXT Segment With Joe Hendry, Ethan Page & Wes Lee

"WWE NXT" is heating up ahead of the brand's next premium live event, No Mercy, at the beginning of September, and numerous talents are vying to face "NXT" Champion Ethan Page at the event. On Tuesday's episode of "NXT," TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry, who promised to appear without anyone saying his name, confronted Page, but was blindsided by Wes Lee. Pete Dunne also declared he was coming after the champion, leading to "NXT" General Manager Ava to announce a triple-threat number one contenders match for next week's episode.

On "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer addressed the segment and said he enjoyed what he saw.

"I thought Joe did great," Dreamer said. "I thought it was a much better version of Ethan Page because I think he's finding his groove. And then shock value of the Wes Lee out of nowhere superkick. I enjoy all that because you're like, 'Wait. Wes is in a feud with the Rascalz.' We heard from Wes later, but out of nowhere, you're like, 'Hmmm. Where are they going?' And then they told you later where they are going and it's going to be a three-way because every man has a rightful stake to the claim of why they want to face the champion."

Dreamer, in particular, sang the praises of Hendry and Page. He said Hendry gets "amazing" reactions in the Performance Center, and he can see it live when he performs in TNA, while he called Page a "great promo guy" who knows how to get himself over verbally. Dreamer also commended Lee and how he presented himself at the beginning of the episode, in addition to the shock value he provided in the segment with Hendry and Page.

