Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Opens Up About Working With Bron Breakker

Nic Nemeth's 19-year career in WWE saw him tangle with WWE legends like Shawn Michaels and Goldberg and even the stars of "WWE NXT," as Nemeth — then known as Dolph Ziggler — spent time in the developmental promotion towards the end of his WWE tenure. During that run, Nemeth was "NXT" Champion, putting him directly in the path of current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, who was one of the company's rising stars at the time.

"A year or two ago, I did a 6 or 8-week thing with [Bron Breakker]," Nemeth recounted on "Busted Open Radio." The former World Heavyweight Champion expected to be battered by the rookie star but was pleasantly surprised with Breakker's aptitude for pro wrestling. "I was blown away that he was picking it up so quickly and so smart about things that you shouldn't be smart about yet and ... it's probably like Randy [Orton] where it's in your blood to have these reactions."

Nemeth went on to explain that he likes the chemistry Breakker currently has with rival Sami Zayn, and believes their contrasting styles complement each other.

"Breakker seeming like he's been there for 10 years at [age] 26 is really annoying," Nemeth admitted. "Because it's like he's 'good' and I'm like, 'Come on man, you should be learning at this point.'"

The former WWE star feels where the young star truly shines is in his ability to "power out" of a pinfall with milliseconds until the fall is counted. Breakker is also feeling high on his own potential at the moment, as the new Intercontinental Champion said that he thinks he should be the one to retire John Cena.