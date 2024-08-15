Tommy Dreamer Says He Doesn't Know Why This WWE Raw Star Isn't Spotlighted More

Otis returned to "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, battling NXT North American Champion Oba Femi in a hard-hitting match for the title. While Otis was unsuccessful, Tommy Dreamer bemoaned the lack of substance in Otis's current WWE run.

"I don't know why Otis isn't spotlighted more. I love Otis. The fans love Otis. He's getting these amazing reactions ... people just relate to him in some weird way because he's so entertaining," Dreamer said on the latest "Busted Open Radio." The former ECW Champion pointed out that Otis's tag former tag partner Chad Gable is getting a push but Otis is being relegated to the sidelines. "Maybe just because he doesn't look like your prototypical WWE performer."

Dreamer believes Otis showed a lot of promise, especially during his failed Money In The Bank run, and his romance with former "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose during the ThunderDome era. Dreamer believes WWE has a diamond in the rough on their hands.

"I've seen him talk. I've seen him work ... You have this guy at your disposal. He has everything of somebody I could push to the moon," the former TNA Digital Media Champion said.

Otis had previously been aligned with Gable but the former Alpha Academy leader's abusive turn led to Otis turning his back on the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion. Gable has since united with The Creed Brothers to form American Made, and is currently embroiled in a spooky feud with the mysterious Wyatt Sicks, who defeated American Made in their in-ring debut on "WWE Raw."