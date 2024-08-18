MJF Says He Had This WWE's Star Fathead On His Wall, Lists Other Sources Of Inspiration

Throughout the last month, AEW fans have gotten a taste of MJF's original persona as he turned heel, upon winning the AEW American Championship, by attacking Daniel Garcia. Reverting to his old self has brought with it more arrogance and narcissism, which was evidenced by his comments about John Cena, who was an inspiration when he first fell in love with pro wrestling.

Speaking with "Cultaholic," MJF revealed that he was fond of John Cena's character early in his WWE character. He also commented on the 16-time WWE World Champion's feud with The Nexus in 2010, more specifically with Wade Barrett.

"John Cena was a fathead on my wall when he was rapping and then he stopped the rapping and he started being very nice and I didn't care for it ... I'm not one to defend, first of all, my good friend John. I don't know if you've seen it but he puts me over all the time in interviews, as he should I'm a generational talent. Generational talents know generational talents when they see one," said MJF. "Wade was constantly attacking him with multiple people which again is something your guys do. You never try to have a fight one-on-one, your friends always drunkenly jump in, right, so I feel John was just defending himself and his country in that moment."

MJF also named Ric Flair, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Arn Anderson, and the late Kevin Sullivan as other sources of inspiration growing up watching pro wrestling. The AEW American Champion will defend his title against Will Ospreay at All In on August 25 in "The Aerial Assassins'" home soil of the United Kingdom.

