On the special 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," MJF and Will Ospreay brought out all the stops to deliver a near one battle that saw the former crowned as the AEW International Champion. Coming off this win, MJF will now defend the title, which has since rebranded into the American Championship, against Ospreay at AEW All In. As pointed out by MJF, though, this upcoming title match seems to yield several question marks.

"I don't know why this match is happening," MJF told "Cultaholic." "It was a very decisive win [on Dynamite]. Some would say an easy dub; some, not me, some. I'm a little perplexed that it's happening. Maybe it's because it's the kid's hometown, there's a little leniency here, Tony Khan feels bad for him. I already got to feel the kid out. I don't see the match on August 25th at Wembley lasting longer than the last one, because now I totally got the kid's number. I know all of his movements. It's going to be embarrassing, kind of like the Euro Cup."

According to MJF, the AEW International Championship match between himself and Ospreay lasted one minute and 58 seconds. In actuality, this in-ring affair spanned nearly one hour, specifically clocking a time of 59 minutes and 58 seconds.

Since defeating Ospreay on "Dynamite," MJF has successfully defended the now American Championship against CMLL's Templario and RevPro's Michael Oku. The latter title match took place last weekend at RevPro's Summer Sizzler event, which also featured the likes of former WWE stars Trevor Lee and Donovan Dijak, as well as TNA Wrestling's Dani Luna.

