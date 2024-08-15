AEW & ROH Star Billie Starkz Pulled From Indie Show Due To Apparent Injury

Billie Starkz has reportedly had to pull out of an advertised match after suffering an injury.

The young star was originally set to make an appearance at Limitless Wrestling's Vacation Cup on August 17 in Lewiston, Maine, to compete against Gabbie Forza. Unfortunately for the star, it seems like she suffered an injury recently, and the promotion's X page has now officially announced her status and replacement for the event, with New England's DAVIENNE competing in her place.

Advertisement

Unlike the neck injury she faked to become the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Championship, this injury seems to be legitimate and was acknowledged by the star in an Instagram story. However, she has yet to disclose exactly what the injury is and how long she'll be out of action for.

The 19-year-old star has been described as a wrestling prodigy due to her age and ability, and considering that she's already signed to AEW and ROH, it's clear that those in charge of the promotions hold the same opinions. Starkz's last listed match under the AEW/ROH banner was when she teamed up with Athena at the ROH Honor Club TV #76 Taping on July 28 to defeat Queen Aminata and Red Velvet. It remains to be seen if the angle will be picked up anytime soon, considering that Starkz has heat with both Aminata and Velvet for the aforementioned ROH Women's World Television Championship.

Advertisement

Starkz's biggest match so far in the promotion was when she faced Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship during ROH Final Battle last year, and during the post-show media scrum, she explained why she's so dedicated to the craft.