Tony Khan Refers To This Veteran AEW Star As 'Captain Of The Team'

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed the influence that former WWE star Bryan Danielson has had behind the scenes in the promotion, and how he wishes that Danielson never leaves AEW.

Despite being a company with some of pro wrestling's most talented young talents, AEW has had its fair share of veterans, legends, and Hall of Famers who have years of experience and knowledge to help the young talents reach their fullest potential. One such legend is Danielson, whom Khan praised recently in an interview with "TV Insider."

"Having him backstage working with our talent, being involved with the company daily behind the scenes to try to make AEW truly where the best wrestle. He is so valuable to us. I hope that Bryan will be with AEW forever. I wish he could wrestle with us forever. I know that is not possible, but I hope for as long as he is able to continue backstage and pretty much the rest of his life, I would hope Bryan would stay involved in AEW. We love having him here. He is the captain of the team," said Khan.

Danielson is on the home stretch of his full-time career as AEW All In at Wembley Stadium approaches, with him challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship on August 25. The former WWE star has already said that he will be wrapping up his full-time career in the next few months, but he will retire for good if he loses to Strickland at Wembley.

