Former WWE Host Matt Camp Says They Kept Matt Riddle From Interacting With Top Star

Former WWE star Matt Riddle will be the first person to tell you that he rubbed some people the wrong way during his tenure with the company. One person who he absolutely got on the wrong side of was Roman Reigns, with Riddle openly telling the world in 2021 that Reigns needs to shut his mouth, and that he could beat "The Tribal Chief" in a real fight.

Advertisement

Due to situations like this, former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp recently revealed on his YouTube channel, "The Wrestling Matt," that there were times where Reigns and Riddle were purposely kept apart from each other outside of situations where they had to work together, like their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on "WWE SmackDown" in June 2022. So much so that Camp even used an example of when Reigns did a rare media appearance in August 2021, where Riddle wasn't allowed on set despite the fact that Reigns was making the appearance via satellite.

"Riddle was the in-studio guest, and we 100% did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone and off the video screen. Just not going to mess with that. Then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman right after that in another interview. Right after that. I think that's where he told the story about writing a letter to Roman, apologizing, and Randy told him to do it. We made a point to keep Riddle ... we would have those interactions where someone would be in studio and then they'd interact with the guest, whether they were in storyline or not, we'd have some fun stuff with that. We 100% kept Riddle off the set until the Roman interview was done, which was the right call."

Advertisement

Please credit "The Wrestling Matt" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.