A tumultuous week for WWE wraps up with a live edition of “SmackDown” tonight on FOX.

WWE is promoting that Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s broadcast. WWE specified that it will be “Mr. McMahon” who will be on “SmackDown”, indicating that he will be speaking in character.

WWE and its Board of Directors announced early this morning that Vince McMahon has stepped back from his responsibilities as Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged misconduct. His role in directing the creative direction of the company is not changing. Stephanie McMahon has been appointed the interim CEO and interim Chairwoman.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight against Riddle. Riddle won the right to face Reigns by defeating Sami Zayn on last Friday’s “SmackDown”. The stakes were further raised on Monday’s “Raw” when it was revealed that if Riddle loses he will not be allowed to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Reigns is the champion.

This will be Reigns’ first title defense since he unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. It’s also Reigns’ first appearance on WWE programming in several weeks. He recently signed a new contract that requires him to work fewer dates.

WWE has also announced a Last Laugh Match between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for tonight’s “SmackDown”. Moss defeated Corbin in a “No Holds Barred” match at the Hell in a Cell event and put Corbin out of action by smashing part of the ring steps down on a steel chair wrapped around Corbin’s neck.

Also tonight, Max Dupri is set to unveil the first client in his Maximum Male Models stable. The reveal was originally being promoted for last Friday’s episode but was pushed back a week.

As of Friday morning, here is the lineup announced for tonight’s show:

Mr. McMahon will appear

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Riddle vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Last Laugh Match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Max Dupri to reveal his first client for Maximum Male Models

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “SmackDown” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. pic.twitter.com/6XEEDwR0Hy — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]