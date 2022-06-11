Max Dupri was to unveil the first client of his Maximum Male Models stable on Friday’s “SmackDown.” However, the segment was pulled and rescheduled for next week’s show.

As seen below, WWE announced that Dupri had travel complications in Europe, which led to the scrapping of the segment this week. Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that Dupri would unveil his first client next week.

After running into travel complications in Europe, @MaxDupri couldn't make it to #SmackDown. So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models! pic.twitter.com/0fAg4rCgfq — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022

The former LA Knight made his main roster debut on the May 20 “SmackDown” during a backstage segment with WWE official Adam Pearce. Since that segment, Dupri has had several run-ins with Pearce but has yet to wrestle or be a part of any in-ring action. In the lead-up to his main roster call-up, Dupri ran the “Knight Model Management” during dark segments, introducing Mace and Mansoor as his first two clients. However, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly renamed the stable to Maximum Male Models.

There’s still no word on the Superstars planned to be in Max Dupri’s stable, but fans on social media have thrown out names such as NXT’s Pretty Deadly and NXT UK’s Jordan Devlin. Some fans have also floated the possibility of Cesaro returning to WWE, especially after it was announced that Durpi was in Europe this week.

Besides the Dupri segment, two huge matches have been announced for next week’s “WWE SmackDown” – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Riddle in a rare title match on TV and Happy Corbin vs. Madcapp Moss in a “Last Laugh Match.” As noted earlier, Riddle earned the title shot against The Tribal Chief after defeating Sami Zayn in the main event of this week’s show.

