The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line, next Friday night.

During the 6/10 episode of “SmackDown”, it was announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Riddle on the 6/17 edition of the blue brand.

The ‘Bro’ half of RK-Bro defeated Sami Zayn in the show’s main event to earn the title match against Reigns. If Riddle lost to Zayn, he would’ve not only had an opportunity at the Undisputed Title, he would’ve been banned from SmackDown altogether. Following Riddle’s victory over Zayn, Reigns’ cousins, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso rushed the ring and attacked Riddle but ‘The Original Bro’ was able to fend off The Usos and stand tall in the ring as the show went off the air.

The Usos injured Riddle’s tag partner, Randy Orton during the 5/21 episode of SmackDown after The Usos defeated Riddle and Orton in their tag title unification match. Riddle would then team up with a fellow foe of The Bloodline, Shinsuke Nakamura but the pair would fall short in their bid for tag team gold on the 5/30 edition of Monday Night RAW. Riddle would call out Reigns for the Undisputed Title on last week’s episode of SmackDown, leading to the match between he and Zayn on tonight’s show which will culminate in Riddle getting his first major singles championship opportunity in WWE, next Friday night.

Wrestling Inc.’s full report on the 6/10 episode of WWE SmackDown can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]