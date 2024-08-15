WWE Alum Beth Phoenix Discusses Husband Adam Copeland's Leg-Breaking AEW Highspot

At AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Adam Copeland battled Malakai Black for the TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match. However, during the contest, the "Rated-R Superstar" attempted a diving elbow drop from the top of the cage, but accidentally landed on his left foot, causing him to suffer a broken tibia and forcing him to relinquish his title. Copeland's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently joined Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," to comment on the injury her husband sustained during the match.

Advertisement

"I was pretty sure something was up just from the way he landed. I was like, I don't think that's kind of how he wanted it to go. Then the rest of the match I could see he was a little heavy-footed on that left foot so I was like, oh, something's up ... it's tough news to get that MRI or that X-ray back and show, okay, I'm injured. I'm not just hurt, and I can't work through it, I'm injured. So like I said, it was a bit life-changing in that way, especially having an injury this late in the game in his career ... we've never wrestled at these ages before, so when things come up, this is a learning curve. So yeah, I had a lot of mixed emotions watching that live. It was a tough thing to see."

Phoenix also mentioned that she advised her kids not to watch Copeland's match with Black, as she felt there would be a higher level of violence that she didn't want her children to see, and wanted to avoid traumatizing them any further from already watching their dad wrestle at a young age.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.