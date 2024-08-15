AEW's Bryan Danielson Discusses How He Can Contribute After In-Ring Retirement

The sun is setting on Bryan Danielson's wrestling career, with his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland being potentially his final match, as a loss would force him into retirement. However, Danielson has made it very clear that regardless of what happens at Wembley Stadium, 2024 was going to be his last year as a full-time wrestler, as he looks to exchange the title of being one of the best wrestlers in the world, to being the best dad in the world.

However, just because he will no longer be wrestling full-time in the near future doesn't mean that he will stop being useful, as Danielson recently explained to his wife, Brie Bella, on "The Nikki and Brie Show," that he will use his strengths to benefit wrestling outside the ring. "Wrestling used to be one of my strengths, and I'm still really good at wrestling, except now my body is telling me — my body gets hurt all the time. So it's telling me 'this is no longer something you can consistently do on a week-to-week basis. But what you can do, and where you can be helpful is in the creative process. You can be a helpful mentor.'"

Danielson's mentor is WWE legend and former AEW star William Regal, and the "American Dragon" was quick to point out how important it can be for some people to have a mentor that can help you both in and out of the wrestling business. "I wouldn't have gotten to where I am today without William Regal being my mentor. He has been just such a blessing, to not only my career, but my life. He helped me deal with my dad's alcoholism."

