Former WWE Star Beth Phoenix Confirms Free Agency, Discusses 'Other Opportunities'

Last month, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a free agent after her contract expired, with her last match for the company coming at Elimination Chamber 2023. Phoenix was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, where she not only confirmed her WWE departure, but also teased the possibility of what she could be doing next. She also made it clear that her departure from WWE was far from acrimonious.

"I am currently a free agent," Phoenix said. "I have a great relationship with WWE, I treasured my time there. I feel like there's more, there's other opportunities that have presented themselves. I feel the motivation right now to kind of explore and explore what else is out there and explore myself. But my relationship with WWE hasn't changed. I have so many friends there and I appreciate and enjoy the product as I always have. I love 'NXT,' I have a special place in my heart for 'NXT,' of course, and just the system, and seeing young people come up and go through that excitement of developing themselves for the big time. I love WWE, I always will."

Phoenix is married to current AEW star Adam Copeland, leading to speculation on whether she could reunite with her husband in All Elite Wrestling. While she isn't technically signed to AEW, she is technically present whenever her husband makes his entrance, as her voice was used for the 'You think you know him' sting at the start of his AEW entrance theme.

