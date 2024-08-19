Nic Nemeth, FKA Dolph Ziggler, Details First Time Watching WWE Raw In About A Decade

Like many wrestling fans, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth often catches up on WWE programming through social media clips and highlights. That trend changed last week, though, when Nemeth watched the August 12 episode of "WWE Raw" in its entirety on the USA Network and his DVR. On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth detailed his experience in viewing a full "Raw" episode for the first time in at least a decade.

"I was ready for several more cold matches and bits and pieces together," Nemeth said. "I was really blown away about how it was so overly story driven compared to focusing on two or three stories and then having 2.5 hours of not full-on biggest stories. The entire show was story based, and with some clips, it really helped me out. It showed some clips from SummerSlam last week before the show started and got all these bits and pieces together ... It was basically catered to someone who had not watched that show or maybe was tuning in for the first time."

Looking back, the former WWE star known as Dolph Ziggler noted that WWE also exceeded his expectations in regard to the quality of "Raw" matches. Specifically, Nemeth expected The Miz vs. "Big" Bronson Reed to span roughly 90 seconds. He was pleasantly surprised, however, when the action lasted two segments, or near seven minutes.

"I was like, 'Hey, alright. Miz had a good match.' It's cool, even with a monster who was starting a tear. There were so many different things that I really, really liked about it," Nemeth said.

