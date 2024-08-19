Adam Pearce Looks Back On Phone Call That Led To Signing With WWE

Adam Pearce has received a lot of praise for his work as RAW General Manager and could be considered WWE's best recent on-screen authority figure.

Fans of the veteran have wondered whether Pearce would ever return to wrestling, and in a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the veteran answered the question and recalled how he made his way into the position he currently holds. Pearce recalled that he got a call from someone he highly respects back in 2012, who posed an interesting story to him.

"He said, 'Hey, man, if I told you, that I think I can get you a job that you could have for the next 25 years, but it meant that you'd never put your boots on again, what would you say?' And I said, 'When do I start?'" recalled the "Raw" GM.

By August of that year, Pearce claims he had to undergo an official WWE tryout. This gave him an interesting perspective as he was around several people trying to enter the industry while trying to move past active competition. "I was looking to turn the page on the dream, so to speak, and, yeah, it went great."

Pearce was asked whether he'd return to the ring, but he shot the idea down. "I've been done for ten years. December 21st of this year will be ten years to the day I had my last pro match," said Pearce.

However, he highlighted that he has a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura and that he had a shot at the World Tag Team titles with Braun Strowman.

