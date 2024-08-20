WWE Legend The Undertaker Explains Mindset For How To End Career

The Undertaker's final WWE match took place at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles which he often states gave him the satisfaction of finally hanging up his boots. However, "The Deadman" recently shared the pressure he felt trying to maintain his pride during his final run.

Advertisement

Speaking on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, The Undertaker went into detail about the importance of ending his career on a high note and wanting to be proud of his final performance in the ring.

"I wanted to have that one match I could hang my hat on and say goodbye because my body, I mean, it was breaking down at that point. I can walk and talk and I could get out right now and I could do a match, but it's not a match that you as an Undertaker fan is like, 'Ah, that's not my guy'. They may give me the benefit of the doubt because I've got all that equity built up in all those years but I don't want that ... I did not want to become a parody of myself, like, I had too much pride in what I accomplished."

Advertisement

The Undertaker also mentioned that his appearance at WrestleMania 40, when he took part in the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, helped him because he was still struggling with staying retired four years after his last match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.