WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Discusses Upcoming Move To Netflix

The days of "WWE Raw" being on cable television are coming to an end as from January 2025, WWE's longest-running weekly show will air on Netflix. What will be in store for WWE fans at the turn of the new year remains to be seen, but one thing that shows that air on streaming services have an advantage is having fewer boundaries with what they can and can't do.

This has led to some believing that WWE will have blood, nudity, and strong language that was prominent in the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. However, during a recent appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Dominik Mysterio stated that while he is excited about the move to Netflix, the moments where WWE will eventually push the boundaries need to be sporadic to keep them special.

"I think people are going to expect freaking blood and tables everywhere, t*tties, you know, like Edge and Lita, where they had the live sex show. Like, I'm sure people are going to expect things like that. But I feel like, in order for stuff like that to be special and meaningful, you can't have it all the time. It's got to come, you know, like an RKO out of nowhere, right? It's like you don't expect it and then it's like, boom, t*tty."

Mysterio rounded off by saying that he feels WWE's style will mostly stay the same in the immediate future, but that testing the boundaries will slowly start to happen as the company gets used to being on a streaming service rather than a cable network.

