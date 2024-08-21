AEW's Bryan Danielson On What He Wants His Kids To Understand About His Retirement

Bryan Danielson will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In on August 25, which could be "The American Dragon's" final match due to the career vs title stipulation, meaning Danielson would be forced to retire if he's unable to capture the gold. The former WWE star has opened up about inching closer to retirement, specifically making it known that he wants to put his family first before professional wrestling.

On a recent edition of "The Nikki & Brie Show," Danielson shared that he wants both his kids to understand that as much as he loves to wrestle, he loves his family even more and is willing to give up something he's talented in to be present as a father. But, he admitted that his children may not realize the sacrifices he's made just yet.

"I want Birdie and Buddy to understand that, if they go and they see it, win or lose, daddy was in the main event of this show and he didn't stop wrestling because he can't do it anymore and he can't do it at a high level anymore. He's just as good, maybe a little bit more injury-prone, but he's as good as this and he's still choosing us over that. This thing that he loves and he's still good at, he's choosing us over that and I really hope that they see that and they might not realize it until later in life," said the AEW star.

Danielson has yet to capture a title since joining AEW in 2021 with his last championship win coming in 2019 when he won the "WWE Smackdown" tag team titles alongside Erick Rowan.

