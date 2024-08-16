Tommy Dreamer Discusses 'Weird' Reaction AEW's Swerve Strickland Receives

In his reign as AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland has embraced a babyface attitude. In recent weeks, however, he has exhibited behaviors that more so align with that of his previous heel persona. Regardless of this shift, AEW fans continue to cheer for Strickland – something ECW legend Tommy Dreamer sees as a strange phenomena.

"It's so weird, right? Because everything Swerve did [on 'AEW Dynamite'] was so heelish, even jumping and kicking Bryan Danielson in the back of the head. And then the fans are still chanting 'Who's house?'" Dreamer pointed out on "Busted Open Radio."

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Strickland defeated Wheeler Yuta in singles action as his Blackpool Combat Club comrade Bryan Danielson looked on at ringside. Danielson, of course, will challenge Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In, with the added condition that if Danielson loses, he will officially retire from in-ring competition. With this in mind, Strickland delivered a post-match promo directed at Danielson, in which he vowed to "cripple" Danielson in front of his family at All In. Moments later, Strickland blindsided "The American Dragon" with a kick to his head (House Call) and mocked his signature "Yes" chants.

According to Dreamer, Strickland's actions, should they have unfolded under the banner of WWE, would have likely yielded a chorus of boos from the live audience. Nevertheless, Dreamer asserts that he is heavily invested in the Danielson-Strickland feud, which includes their AEW World Championship match at AEW All In.

"Swerve doesn't mince words. Swerve's promos are very direct. Swerve gets under your head where you normally should boo him. He's such an incredible athlete. I feel that's why they cheer him and they like to do, or at least watch, the dance, and they like to yell, 'Who's house?'" Dreamer added.

