Two WWE Stars Moved To Alumni Section Of Website

WWE has already seen some major departures over the past few months, with the likes of Becky Lynch, Ricochet, and Beth Phoenix all leaving the company at the end of their respective contracts. Now it seems that two more rumored departures have been made official, given that the stars have both been moved to the alumni section of WWE's official website.

Those two stars are Bobby Lashley and MVP, whose contracts were both set to expire this summer. It was reported that the two men hadn't been offered new deals, although a different source said Lashley had turned down the new deal that was offered to him. The official date on when their contracts were up remained a mystery, but now that both men have been moved to WWE's alumni section, it seems clear they are officially part of the free agency pool. Before their departures, Lashley hadn't wrestled since WWE's trip to France at the beginning of May, where he faced Santos Escobar at the live event that took place the day after Backlash 2024. However, he had only been used on a sporadic basis since returning from injury in summer 2023, with the most notable thing that he had done being the formation of The Pride alongside The Street Profits.

As for MVP, his last appearance in WWE was on the final "WWE SmackDown" episode before WrestleMania 40, where he accompanied Omos to the ring for the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He transitioned into the full-time role of manager in 2022, but is looking to get back in the ring, as his surprise appearance at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI event in July signaled that he wants a one-on-one contest with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.