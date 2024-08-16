WWE NXT Star Qualifies For Ultimate X Match At TNA Emergence PPV

The working relationship between WWE and TNA has proven to be a smash hit with both fans and wrestlers, as performers from both sides have felt the benefits of having the opportunity to work in a different environment. Stars like The Rascalz, Jordynne Grace, and Joe Hendry have all been well received by the "WWE NXT" crowds, while the No Quarter Catch Crew, Wes Lee, and Tatum Paxley have been featured in big matches on "TNA Impact" and TNA pay-per-views.

TNA's next major event, Emergence which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky on August 30, will once again feature a member of the "NXT" roster following the events of the August 15 "Impact." Chase U's Riley Osbourne made a surprise appearance on the show as the third entrant in a qualifier for the upcoming Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at Emergence, and Osbourne made the most of his opportunity, as he defeated both Chris Bey and John Skyler to qualify for the event.

Osbourne joins Jason Hotch, The Rascalz' Zachary Wentz, and current X-Division Champion 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in the high-wire spectacle, with the final qualifying matches that will feature the likes of Laredo Kid, Frankie Kazarian, KUSHIDA, and Hammerstone set to air over the next two weeks. The rest of the card for Emergence has yet to be completed, but what has been announced so far includes a six-woman tag team match with Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat taking on Ash By Elegance, Masha Slamovich, and Alisha Edwards, a high-profile singles match between PCO and Matt Cardona, and a 60-minute Iron Man match for the TNA World Championship between champion Nic Nemeth and challenger Josh Alexander.

