TNA's Joe Hendry Details Conversation With WWE NXT Head Shawn Michaels

What first started as a one-off appearance on "WWE NXT" programming has now become a recurring role for TNA star Joe Hendry, as the former Digital Media Champion has competed in several matches, delivered promos, and even performed a concert in the last two months.

However, part of the reason Hendry continues to appear on "NXT" television is due to Senior VP of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, who has taken a liking to the TNA star. Hendry has now opened up about his experience working for "The Heartbreak Kid." Speaking on "The Wrestling Matt," Hendry went into detail about a recent conversation he had with Michaels and explained the several benefits both "NXT" and TNA have gained working together.

"I had a long conversation with Shawn Michaels last night. The mentorship from Shawn Michaels has been unbelievable and this is why this collaboration between TNA wrestling and then 'NXT' is so good because everybody wins. I win because I get this amazing coaching and mentorship from Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and Teddy Taylor and Johnny Russo ... it's been an awesome opportunity for me. It's great for the wrestlers because we get this exposed to this new audience the 'NXT' wrestlers get to work with new experienced talent that they haven't been in the ring with before."

Hendry also pointed out that both "NXT" and TNA have been excelling from a ratings perspective ever since the partnership between both companies began. He also shared how he continues to draw large numbers on WWE's YouTube channel as well as social media accounts, and believes his presence on the gold brand has massively helped ticket sales in TNA.

