TNA Champion Says Relationship With WWE Is 'Way Better Than The One We Had With AEW'

TNA Wrestling is no stranger to cross-promotion. Back when it was known as Impact Wrestling, the company often partnered with independent promotions, as well as lucha libre titan AAA, Japanese promotions like NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, Global Force Wrestling, and even a brief time in a partnership with AEW. In a new interview with "Metro UK," TNA World Champion Moose said that he is thrilled with the current partnership.

"I think this is the best relationship that TNA's ever had," Moose gushed. "[It's] way better than the one we had with AEW, better than what was done with AAA, and any other company."

The TNA Champion thinks the secret ingredient to the crossover's success is respect. "I think this relationship [with WWE], both companies respect each other and [are] doing great by each other," Moose said.

The former Impact Grand Champion believes that neither company has been selfish and it's brought out the best in both promotions. "Both companies are doing great. So I think this is how a relationship is meant to be in pro wrestling, and TNA and WWE is doing the best job of it."

TNA wrestlers such as Kazarian and Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wrestle on "WWE NXT," while former Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry has become a central figure of "NXT" programming as of late. Wes Lee also reunited with former TNA World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz, with the cross-promotional trio getting a win over Gallus in a match that had Hendry on commentary, highlighting how prevalent Hendry's presence has been.

