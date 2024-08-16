WWE's Bobby Lashley Reveals He Recently Had Surgery After 'Freak Accident' In France

Bobby Lashley's time with WWE has come to an end, as he and former associate MVP have officially been moved to WWE's "Alumni Section" on its website. This means that his last WWE match didn't even happen on TV. Lashley was last seen in the ring at a WWE Live event in France on May 5, where he managed to pick up a win over Santos Escobar, despite suffering an injury during the bout.

On the "Laboratory" podcast, Lashley opened up about what he's been doing since his last match, revealing that he had to go under the knife following the injury. "I had surgery. So a little boo boo happened in France during the match, just a freak accident. After that, I had my surgery, they told me I wasn't suppose to be back for like six months. Six weeks, I had the brace off, I'm working out, my physical therapist is like 'you're not supposed to be able to do that,' and I said 'I'm different. I'm different bro.' Like I'm working out, I'm lifting, and I don't even think I'm two months out of surgery now, and I'm hitting it pretty hard. So I think I'll be ready clear in less than a month."

Regardless of where Lashley wrestles his next match, his comments about working out extra hard correlate to the reports that he will continue wrestling even after leaving WWE. Rumors have already surfaced about a potential Hurt Business reunion in AEW, but at the time of writing, Lashley's future has still not yet been confirmed.

