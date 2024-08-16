Becky Lynch Offers High Praise For WWE Star John Cena As His Retirement Tour Nears

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena officially announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, while also revealing that next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will be his final appearance as a wrestler at both events. Former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch has now weighed in on Cena's upcoming retirement tour, which will begin at the start of 2025 and feature approximately 36 dates. Speaking with former NFL star Julian Edelman on "Games With Names," Lynch praised the 16-time WWE Champion for his ability to approach both his career as a wrestler and his job as an actor with grace, while always being present for others when they need him.

"He's just ... I mean he's just done everything fantastically well, he's handled his wrestling career with such class and now his acting career and just everything he does just turns to gold, but he's just such a great human being ... he's so level right, he's so calm, he thinks deeply about things and he's always there if you need advice or whatever else, he just has time for people. He's just an all around good dude."

Lynch continued by sharing that her daughter also appreciates Cena, but mostly because of his role in the animated movie "Ferdinand," rather than his work as a WWE star.

