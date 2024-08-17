AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Teases Special Look For All In At Wembley Stadium

Mercedes Mone is gearing up for her big match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at AEW All In, and knowing the importance of the event, "The CEO" is looking to go the extra mile when it comes to her appearance. Mone has already donned a number of different hairstyles and looks since debuting for AEW in March, with her multi-colored hair even having the letters CEO dyed into every strand upon her arrival at Big Business. But if fans thought that was impressive, according to the latest "Mone Mag" newsletter, the TBS Champion has got some tricks up her sleeve come August 25.

"All In at Wembley is AEW's Superbowl, so I've been All In prepping here in the States before heading to the UK. Part of the prep is designing the right look for the event, i.e., hair, makeup, and costume." Mone said. "I've been spending tons of money on my mine my whole career. In fact, my gear and my jackets are the most expensive things that I own ... Hopefully, at All In, things will come together and in time. Note, I still haven't gotten the hair or the gear for All In, and I leave for Wembley on Sunday. Luckily, members of Team Mone are leaving later and will be able to bring my gear to me. I love for all my pay-per-views to be special, but this one is our WrestleMania."

As far what fans in London can expect from her wardrobe, Mone kept her cards close to her chest. However, she did reveal that she has been thinking about her 2024 look since sitting in the stands at All In 2023, and told her fans to expect "A lot of Wiggly Butts at Wembley."

