WWE Files Cryptic New Trademark Possibly Related To Current Faction

Whenever a wrestling company files for a new trademark, fans around the world begin to speculate over what could possibly be coming next. Whether it's a new event, a new match type, or even a new name for a performer. WWE have got people talking, after they officially trademarked the words "Fatal Influence" on August 13, which has since been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Under the 'goods and services' part of the filing, its main use is listed as "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media." This has people thinking about one faction in particular, as The Judgment Day stable has undergone a drastic change in recent weeks, where Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, the two longest-serving members of the group besides its first leader Edge, were kicked out.

While Priest and Ripley have become known as The Terror Twins, Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while he isn't exactly sure what the trademark term will be used for, he believes that if WWE are thinking of renaming The Judgment Day in the near future, Fatal Influence will be the group's new name. WrestleVotes had originally reported that a potential name for the newly rebranded Judgment Day was "Street Trash," but unless WWE files to trademark that term, Fatal Influence looks to be the direction WWE will go in.

The new version of The Judgment Day will look to finally make Priest and Ripley relics of the past come August 31, when Dominik Mysterio and current Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will face The Terror Twins in a mixed tag team match at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Bash in Berlin.

