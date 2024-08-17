Retired AEW Star Sting Reacts To All In Texas Announcement

Sting had a teasing response to AEW's announcement that All In 2025 will be coming to Texas. Tony Khan's promotion announced on Friday that it would be bringing its largest show to the Lone Star state next year, as opposed to Wembley Stadium in London, England, as was the case for last and this year's iterations of the event, following up on its recent residency in Arlington. As a Waxahachie native, AEW legend Sting will be just a 40-minute drive from the event, and he teased the idea of being there as he reacted to the announcement.

"Hmmm ... Just down the road. I'll be watching from ... 'Somewhere,'" Sting wrote via X.

Hmmm... just down the road. I'll be watching from "somewhere" https://t.co/kg4JZU7vgl — Sting (@Sting) August 17, 2024

Sting wrestled the last match of his decades-spanning career for AEW in March, teaming with Darby Allin to defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution. He and Allin won the bout, cementing the swansong with an unblemished title reign three years after he made an unprecedented return to the ring. Prior to his December 2020 AEW debut, Sting had wrestled what appeared to be his final match for WWE in 2015, sustaining a severe spinal injury during a WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins. That retirement was reversed at Revolution 2021, the first of 29 matches he would wrestle and win before calling it quits the way he saw fit. His ward, Allin, is scheduled to wrestle at this year's All In, challenging for Jack Perry's TNT Championship, the title he previously held three times with "The Icon" by his side.

