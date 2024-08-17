Giulia Announces Extended Stay In Marigold Ahead Of Imminent WWE Move

WWE recruit Giulia will be working her final match with Marigold on August 25 rather than her previously announced August 19 swansong. The former World of Stardom Champion had been linked with WWE for months leading up to her departure from that promotion in March, even appearing ringside at "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver during WresteMania weekend, but would first continue working under Rossy Ogawa for Marigold.

Since then, it's been an eagerly anticipated wait for her to finalize the move, with even NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez addressing their potential bout recently. It was previously announced that Giulia would be working her final singles match for Marigold when she faces Mai Sakurai on August 19 at Korakuen Hall. However, she clarified during a press conference for that bout on August 17 that her final match will occur less than a week later, in a special gauntlet pitting each of Marigold's roster against her for a minute at a time.

https://t.co/xgl95WRDk9 pic.twitter.com/N8yv1gx6bx — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) August 17, 2024

Giulia wrestled during Marigold's inaugural show, Fields Forever, in May, but sustained a broken wrist that sidelined her until July. Her comeback match came against Sareee on July 13 to crown an inaugural Marigold World Champion, losing after 25 minutes of action. She has continued to work Marigold shows in tag matches since, meaning her bout against Sakurai will be her first return to singles action since missing out on the title. Though nothing is officially confirmed on the matter, the reported belief is that Giulia may continue to work for Ogawa's promotion while with WWE, through the inter-promotional partnership that saw Iyo Sky return to Japan earlier this year.