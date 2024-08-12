Roxanne Perez On Potential TNA And International Dream Matches In WWE NXT

As discussions swirl regarding a possible main roster call-up for Roxanne Perez, the 22-year-old "WWE NXT" standout remains focused on the task at hand: defending the NXT Women's Championship against all comers. Perez appeared on Stephanie Chase's YouTube channel to discuss the prospects of two new challengers who may soon be knocking on her door, namely Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, and how she's looking forward to facing them.

Advertisement

"I'm very excited for them to come over here," Perez said. "I've seen a lot of amazing matches from both of them. I definitely think that they're going to help elevate our division... But I think everybody needs to make sure that they know I'm the NXT Women's Champion. So, whoever comes, I'm ready. I'm so ready."

Perez dispatched TNA's Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground as part of both company's inter-promotional relationship. WWE then posed the question on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking who could possibly stop Perez's dominant reign. TNA's Gisele Shaw stepped up, sparking some friendly banter between the two. Perez reaffirmed her openness to face Shaw down the road.

"I don't exactly know what the future holds, but anything can happen in the WWE," Perez said. "Giselle Shaw, she's amazing. She's so talented... I can say so many things about her, but amazing is one of them. So yeah, Giselle Shaw, come and get it."

Advertisement

Perez also stated her desire to face Meiko Satomura one last time, after the Japanese star announced she would be retiring next year. "Meiko Satomura, she was my dream opponent, probably since I was about 16 years old," Perez said. "Coming into the WWE right away and getting two matches against her within a few months of me being there was just insane... I am sad to see she is going to be retiring next year, but I really, really hope I get to have just one more match."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stephanie Chase and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.