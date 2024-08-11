Bully Ray On Idea Of Calling NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez Up To WWE Main Roster

With this year's WWE SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, all eyes are shifting towards the Royal Rumble in January — and who among the "NXT" roster could be next in line for a call-up. One potential candidate is two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez; however, will the same attitude and presentation Perez currently displays each week carry over to the main roster? WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes it wouldn't hurt "The Prodigy" to remain in "NXT" a bit longer.

"As far as Roxanne Perez moving on [to the main roster], I don't know ... Unless there is a definitive plan, it can be disastrous," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Sometimes you only get that one shot to make that first impression on the main roster ... Do I think she's ready? I don't think it's going to hurt her to hang out in 'NXT' for a little bit longer. I would rather see her sit there, continue to get comfortable in the ring, to improve in her psychology, her promos, her character.

"And then, when somebody in creative goes, 'We have something real and definitive for Roxanne, where we want to bring her up. And on night one, we want to debut her with such a memorable moment, and here's her story for the next three months,' that would make me more confident about bringing her up."

Following Perez's title defense against Thea Hail last week at "NXT: Great American Bash," global icons Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer are waiting in the wings for their shot at the title, which Perez recently acknowledged. Giulia is wrapping up her run in Japan before heading to the United States later this month; Vaquer, meanwhile, is familiarizing herself with the company after a successful in-ring debut in Mexico City against Isla Dawn.

