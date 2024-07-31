Video: NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Name-Checks WWE Recruits In Promo After Title Defense

Roxanne Perez successfully defended her WWE NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hail last night during Great American Bash, but the wrestler had more to say after the show went off the air. Speaking in a post-show promo posted to WWE's X account, Perez revealed that there are two recent WWE recruits who are on her mind.

"I am the best woman in the world." Roxanne Perez wants EVERYONE to know exactly who she is. 😤 @roxanne_wwe #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/lc1yCvIgGx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2024

"Realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world," Perez said. "Not a Thea, not a Giulia, not a Stephanie. NXT is the best women's division in the world, and this is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world. That's it. Good night."

Perez was undoubtedly referring to incoming wrestlers Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, who both made names for themselves in other promotions before recently coming to terms with WWE. Vaquer has already made her in-ring WWE debut, wrestling on the company's recent live events in Mexico, and it sounds as though she'll be bound for NXT soon.

Meanwhile, after being seen onscreen sitting in the crowd alongside William Regal earlier this year, Giulia is expected to join the brand officially after helping get Rossy Ogawa's Marigold promotion up and running. Giulia recently lost her Marigold World Championship match to Sareee, and the former STARDOM performer has indicated that she will soon be headed to the United States.

Last night's social media promo is not the first time Perez has called out Giulia or Vaquer by name. The champion appeared on the July 16 episode of "WWE NXT" and mentioned both women during her promo. Though neither has made their debut on "NXT" yet, it seems already likely that they'll both have a shot at Perez and the NXT Women's Championship in the not-too-distant future.