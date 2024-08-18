Bully Ray Says This AEW Feud Has Lost Its 'Luster'

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has given his thoughts on one of AEW's biggest rivalries heading into the company's All In pay-per-view on August 25, which he believes started out strong, but has fizzled out in recent weeks.

Advertisement

The feud in question is the one over the AEW TBS Championship between Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., which has been the victim of outside circumstances in recent weeks. Baker returned to TV on August 14 after two weeks away due to the suspension she was given for her backstage altercation with MJF, which meant that the feud has predominantly focused on Mone in Baker's absence. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Ray said Baker's suspension has hampered the feud's momentum.

"I have been a big fan of the potential of Mercedes and the good doctor Britt Baker. I feel like over the past couple of weeks it's lost a little bit of its luster, little bit of its steam. I was not a fan of the whole suspension thing that happened outside of the ring bleeding inside, into creative and into the ring. Wasn't a fan of the good doctor not being there last week, I was a fan of seeing her this week, although it took her a little bit of time to get to the ring."

Advertisement

Ray believes that in order to pay the feud off in the right way, the two women shouldn't be worried about having a five-star match at Wembley Stadium. Instead, he thinks that they should tell a five-star story, which he is very confident will end up happening given the abilities of the performers involved.

Please credit "Busted Open After Dark" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.