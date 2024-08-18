AEW's Tony Schiavone Recalls Working With Kevin Sullivan In WCW

The wrestling world lost one of its greatest minds on August 9, 2024, when Kevin Sullivan passed away at the age of 75. Sullivan had a decorated in-ring career that eventually spanned five decades, but it was his work behind the scenes as a booker that some people would say was even more critically acclaimed than the work he did in between the ropes.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke openly about working with Sullivan during the peak of WCW's popularity in the 1990s on his "What Happened When?" podcast, calling "The Taskmaster" a phenomenal mind.

"During the great runs of the NWO, and Hulk Hogan, and Hall and Nash, Kevin was the guy that put together those television shows. Kevin was the guy who came in after Dusty [Rhodes] was let go by Eric Bischoff, and started booking and did a phenomenal job...His production meetings were kind of loose, he didn't really give away much during his production meetings as far as what was on the card, you kind of found that out a little bit later on when you talk to him privately. But Kevin was just a solid person, a phenomenal mind of the business."

Schiavone added that people called Sullivan "Devil" right up until his death due to how bizarre he was, particularly on-screen. Schiavone also revealed that he regrets not keeping in contact with Sullivan in recent years, especially after Sullivan's health problems leading up to his passing, but that he will always look back on his interactions with him fondly, and that he will miss him everyday going forward.

