AEW American Champion MJF Explains Why Fans Should Treat The Young Bucks With Respect

Matt and Nick Jackson, the sibling tag team known to wrestling fans as The Young Bucks, are polarizing figures in the wrestling business, especially after their locker room confrontation with CM Punk after AEW All Out 2022. However, while some people might not like the pair, AEW American Champion MJF believes that the brothers deserve more respect from fans and talent alike.

While speaking to WrestleTalk, MJF noted that AEW wouldn't exist without the Young Bucks, as they are two of its co-founders and original EVPs. The self-proclaimed generational talent said that he's been with the company since the beginning, so he's worked there long enough to have an opinion on his colleagues. Furthermore, he praised the AEW World Tag Team Champions for their ability to innovate, and people ought to recognize that.

"I think it's unfortunate that, if new people come into my company, they should be showing them that respect that they earned and deserves. I feel the fans should be showing them that respect they earned and deserved."

Despite respecting the duo, MJF claimed that he has no desire to enter into any business agreements with the Young Bucks in a long-term capacity. However, he would entertain the idea of a short-term one if the opportunity presented itself. For now, though, MJF is focused on defending his title against Will Ospreay at AEW All In on August 25.

