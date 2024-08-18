AEW's Mariah May Explains How Toni Storm Created A Monster
On the July 10th edition of "AEW Dynamite," Mariah May turned on her idol/mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm. In a heap of her own blood, Storm, the AEW Women's World Champion, was left to wonder how this unmannerly beatdown came to be. Now, one month later, this once blossoming mentorship boils down to the performance of a lifetime of who truly is the star: The veteran or the protégé? Fittingly, May spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about this impending showdown at All In, and what Storm can expect when she steps into the ring with the monster she created.
"I wouldn't be nothing without Toni Storm. She made me everything that I am today," May said. "She gave me everything that she had: clothes, her knowledge, her time, and she made me who I am. She created this monster, and she created her own downfall. This is entirely her fault; everybody saw it coming. Everybody told her it was going to happen, even fans saw it coming. She didn't listen, and now, she has to face me in my hometown next Sunday, and she's going to die."
It remains to be seen if May will be able to defeat her mentor, but it's clear that she believes that she will. Furthermore, she's promised a big segment after the show at Wembley Stadium.
Mariah May plans on reading Toni Storm's eulogy
Like many spectators, the co-host of "Busted Open Radio," Matt Camp, was surprised it was May who turned on Storm, when the momentum could have gone oppositely, in which Storm could have turned on her mini-me in training. He asked May if she felt she had to beat Storm to the punch regarding this heel turn.
"No. I'm closer to Toni than anyone else," May immediately responded. "That woman has her head in the clouds. There was no world where she would ever turn on me. She loved me like I was her child...It was never a worry of mine. And for me, I always knew I was going to do it, it was just a case of when. Wembley was just perfect — the perfect time to do it. That's why I struck when I did."
In a statement she made this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," May promised to write Storm's eulogy. Remaining hopeful on that promise, May encourages fans to tune in after All In to hear her speak of her former fallen mentor. "So, if I were you guys, I would obviously tune in to All In. And if you stick around for the media scrum, which I will obviously be at because I'm going to win after I murder Toni Storm, I think I'll read a little something to commemorate her very tragic but interesting life," May teased.
Mariah May Promises to Shoot the Horse at Wembley
Now, the time has come for this Hollywood fairytale-turned-tragedy to cast its final curtain call. Who is willing to put their life on the line more and stand tall in this very violent yet passionate Shakespearean play? The question will remain up until the second and final bell dings.
"I think it's going to be very satisfying because, like I said, I've been planning this honestly since the UK, since I stepped in for Toni at an indie show, since I followed her to Stardom, since I followed her to AEW. This has been on my mind for a really long time," May commented.
May added that taking down her mentor is more important than winning the AEW Women's Championship. She said that she could have turned her back on Storm sooner, but she waited for All In as it's the biggest platform that AEW has, meaning that people will see and remember it. That said, while it might not be her main goal, May still wants to walk away with the gold.
"I think it's going feel really good, and I'm excited to end Toni's reign because, as you know, Thunder [Rosa], many people have tried and not been able to do it, but it's because everyone has taken the wrong approach. The way to beat Toni is psychological warfare. I made her fall in love with me, and now, I'm going to break her heart."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.