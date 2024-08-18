AEW's Mariah May Explains How Toni Storm Created A Monster

On the July 10th edition of "AEW Dynamite," Mariah May turned on her idol/mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm. In a heap of her own blood, Storm, the AEW Women's World Champion, was left to wonder how this unmannerly beatdown came to be. Now, one month later, this once blossoming mentorship boils down to the performance of a lifetime of who truly is the star: The veteran or the protégé? Fittingly, May spoke with "Busted Open Radio" about this impending showdown at All In, and what Storm can expect when she steps into the ring with the monster she created.

"I wouldn't be nothing without Toni Storm. She made me everything that I am today," May said. "She gave me everything that she had: clothes, her knowledge, her time, and she made me who I am. She created this monster, and she created her own downfall. This is entirely her fault; everybody saw it coming. Everybody told her it was going to happen, even fans saw it coming. She didn't listen, and now, she has to face me in my hometown next Sunday, and she's going to die."

It remains to be seen if May will be able to defeat her mentor, but it's clear that she believes that she will. Furthermore, she's promised a big segment after the show at Wembley Stadium.