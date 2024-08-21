Becky Lynch Recalls Moment When WWE Feud With Bianca Belair Became Actually Dangerous

In addition to her respective championships, one of Bianca Belair's most prized possessions is her long, signature braid. In March 2022, Becky Lynch attempted to take that way from Belair by cutting it off on the WrestleMania 38 go-home episode of "WWE Raw." Unfortunately for "Big Time Bex," Belair flipped the script by nailing her with two KODs and snipping off chunks of her signature orange hair instead. During a recent appearance on "Games With Names," Lynch recalled the inherent danger surrounding this specific encounter.

"I really liked going to cut Bianca's hair [as a heel], but then she turned it around on me. [I liked it] just because we'd led up to that so much and I think people really thought that it was going to happen. They were so mad about it because Bianca has this cool, awesome braid that she's able to do just amazing things with. But then she turned it around and then cut my hair off. She was KOD-ing me way too close to them scissors, [and it] could have been very dangerous. I could have lost an eye."

After losing several strands of hair, Lynch debuted a new look, namely a mullet complemented with a much more vibrant orange color. Despite its drastic nature, Lynch seemed to embrace the change in hairstyle, telling Belair that it looked "cool af" at the time.

Days later, Lynch put the WWE Raw Women's Championship on the line against Belair on night one of WrestleMania 38. Like on "Raw," Belair emerged victorious in this encounter, and was subsequently crowned as the new WWE Raw Women's Champion.

