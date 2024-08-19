Why WWE Star Chad Gable Says He's In The Best Time Of His Career

Since his days in "WWE NXT," everyone knew that Chad Gable was a great wrestler, but the former Olympian has quietly been putting together some of the best work his entire career on "WWE Raw." Whether it was his series of matches with GUNTHER over the WWE Intercontinental Championship or his most recent heel turn that has led to the formation of American Made alongside The Creed Brothers, Gable has become a staple of Monday nights. During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Gable noted that his heel turn was the moment where he truly hit his stride in WWE.

"I feel like the heel turn did wonders for me," Gable said. "There was a sense of reality in that, to where I had hit a point, and the babyface stuff was going great. The Alpha Academy stuff was going great we had a blast with that, but I'm a realist, and I'm also like a long-term thinker. So I feel like if the longer I stay with this character, which was kind of some 'ha ha' stuff, a bit funny, comedic, which was great because what it did was allow me to get my foot in the door I think with the audience...it took the heel turn to go, 'Wow we can maybe this guy a little more seriously now."

Gable even revealed that the heel turn was his idea, and didn't want to let people down when given the chance to prove himself on a big stage. Given his position in WWE today, things certainly went well for the Olympian. Despite enjoying his current position, however, Gable has been vocal about aspects of his WWE run that have frustrated him.

