Booker T Claps Back At Bully Ray's Criticism Of WWE NXT Star Roxanne Perez

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has arguably had the best year of her career so far in 2024. After winning the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver in April, she has gone on to have a dominant reign, beating stars such as Natalya, Chelsea Green, and TNA Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace.

Advertisement

Despite her success, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Perez might not be ready for the main roster, preferring for her to stay in "NXT" a little longer, as a call-up without a plan could be a disaster. "NXT" commentator Booker T was asked about Ray's comments on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, and it's safe to say he wasn't thrilled to hear them.

"I like Bubba Ray, but he don't know what the hell he's talking about," Booker said. "Roxanne Perez is definitely one of the best in the WWE right now; she is just that good, and she came through my wrestling school. I don't see none of Bubba Ray's students out there doing nothing, I'm just saying."

Perez has had a few tastes of what life is like on WWE's main roster over the past two years, competing on shows like "Raw," "SmackDown," and "Main Event," as well being featured in both the 2023 and 2024 women's Royal Rumble matches. While a main roster call-up might not be on the cards quite yet, Perez will have her hands full in the coming weeks. as she will defend the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy on September 1.

Advertisement

Please credit "Hall of Fame" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.