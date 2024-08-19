Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Schedule For John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour
WWE star John Cena's retirement announcement has sparked a ton of conversation all over the industry. Former WWE star Nic Nemeth might not be a part of the promotion anymore, but he took some time out on "Busted Open Radio" to lay out what he expects to see across Cena's final outing.
Nemeth expressed some excitement about Cena's upcoming retirement tour, and even wished he could be involved somehow. However, he pointed out that the 36 dates could be spread out widely across 2025, adding that he hopes Cena mixes it up with Randy Orton. "I just remember when I was younger, it was him and Randy constantly going back and forth," Nemeth said.
Orton's feud with Cena quickly reminded Nemeth of another name who clashed with Cena — Adam "Edge" Copeland. "Those two guys, like, made each other," Nemeth claimed. "And that was like the first cash-in, and it was the only way to get past Cena, and it was like such a huge moment, and it was like that was the good guys and the bad guys."
It remains to be seen which opponents Cena will face, though CM Punk has offered his services. However, Nemeth hopes that the tour unfolds similar to another legend's final in-ring run in WWE.
Nic Nemeth suggested that John Cena's retirement could take cues from Ric Flair's
Nic Nemeth noted that he does believe that John Cena will end up clashing with younger talent like Bron Breakker, but that he actually wants "The Champ" to be a little selfish and get some wins in, potentially going out like Sting did with AEW. He then looked back and Ric Flair's final run with WWE, and how his career hinged on a single loss, making every time he stepped into the ring an important moment.
"Because, like, he's got Randy Orton? Okay, this might be his last day, okay? And you build that all the way up through to, you know, to him and Shawn Michaels," Nemeth said. The TNA World Champion further described this as a "genius move," but noted that Cena will likely want to do a couple of more things other than what WWE solely wants. "He helps out, he gives back. He'll probably lose most of those matches to younger guys and I will be — and the business will be better for it because he is very selfless when it comes to that kind of stuff," Nemeth explained.
So far, Cena has clarified that the tour will take place across 2025, but he's yet to confirm the date of his final match. Unlike many other wrestling retirements, Cena promises that he'll stay gone when it's all said and done.
