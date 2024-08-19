Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Schedule For John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

WWE star John Cena's retirement announcement has sparked a ton of conversation all over the industry. Former WWE star Nic Nemeth might not be a part of the promotion anymore, but he took some time out on "Busted Open Radio" to lay out what he expects to see across Cena's final outing.

Nemeth expressed some excitement about Cena's upcoming retirement tour, and even wished he could be involved somehow. However, he pointed out that the 36 dates could be spread out widely across 2025, adding that he hopes Cena mixes it up with Randy Orton. "I just remember when I was younger, it was him and Randy constantly going back and forth," Nemeth said.

Orton's feud with Cena quickly reminded Nemeth of another name who clashed with Cena — Adam "Edge" Copeland. "Those two guys, like, made each other," Nemeth claimed. "And that was like the first cash-in, and it was the only way to get past Cena, and it was like such a huge moment, and it was like that was the good guys and the bad guys."

It remains to be seen which opponents Cena will face, though CM Punk has offered his services. However, Nemeth hopes that the tour unfolds similar to another legend's final in-ring run in WWE.