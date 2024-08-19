Video: WWE's Drew McIntyre Makes Memorable Entrance At Fanatics Fest

Drew McIntyre was one of several WWE stars who graced Fanatics Fest this past weekend. Clearly, the star isn't done trolling CM Punk, and instead of coming out to his own music and doing his own entrance, the "Scottish Psychopath" opted to mimic his rival and continue to play mind games.

Do I have your attention now? pic.twitter.com/5B5w6rJGz4 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 18, 2024

In the video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), McIntyre pointed to the stolen bracelet like Punk would point to his wrist during his entrance. Instead of yelling "It's Clobbering Time," McIntyre shouted "F**k CM Punk," which was the moment fans in attendance realized it wasn't "The Second City Saint." He then walked over to a fan who shared his sentiment, and began a "F**k CM Punk" chant. McIntyre then addressed the fact that he and Punk coincidentally didn't appear on the same day of the event.

"I've been talking to everybody the past day, turns out Punk was here yesterday, and he's an a**hole! Almost like I'm telling the truth and everybody's opening their eyes now?" McIntyre said. He then continued greeting fans and again claimed that everyone was opening their eyes to Punk's true nature. "Nostalgia's a hell of a thing, but it can't keep the truth from coming out."

During last week's "WWE Raw," McIntyre was brutally attacked by Punk with a belt, which left numerous marks on his back. In light of this, many suspect that the next time they clash, the stipulation will be a Strap Match. Tonight's "Raw" will likely feature another heated chapter in their feud, as McIntyre will want some retribution of his own.