WWE's Grayson Waller Recalls Time Austin Theory Saved His Life

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were successful in capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40 in a six-pack ladder match; however "The Aussie Icon" has revealed that he experienced a serious health scare just one day removed from "The Grandest Stage Of Them All." Speaking with Xavier Woods on "UpUpDownDown," Waller explained how Theory saved his life during dinner the night before WrestleMania, when he had trouble swallowing steak and began choking in the restaurant.

"He legit saved my life the day before WrestleMania, so I eat the steak and I'm like, 'Uh oh.' I have some water, and when I had the water the water didn't even go down ... And I'm looking at Indi Hartwell there, and I'm looking at Indi like, 'Hey, I'm choking,' and she's just sitting there smiling at me. Thank God this brother realizes what's going on, cause in my head I'm going, 'Dude, I'm going to die the day before I debut at WrestleMania. Like this is the worst time to die, it's going to be so embarrassing.' But then my tag partner came through, saved my life."

Theory continued to explain that Hartwell and her friend admitted they had no idea Waller had been struggling to swallow the steak. However, the former WWE Tag Team Champions were surprised as they claimed that Grayson choking in the middle of the restaurant was very dramatic. It's a good job that the WWE star survived the ordeal, as Theory has praised his pairing with Waller, noting that they're compatible as they share the same ambitions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "UpUpDownDown" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.