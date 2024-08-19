Triple H Discusses WWE Making Content For Fans Of All Ages

WWE is a massive, publicly-traded "sports entertainment" company, and with such a large amount of money on the line for so many people, the wrestling promotion can't afford to limit itself to a niche audience. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque having taken charge of WWE's creative team, it now falls on him to keep growing the company's viewership. During Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Levesque spent a minute talking with writers Jim Biringer and Ricky Otazu about finding the right balance to appeal to everyone from age 6 to 60.

Advertisement

"You've gotta have a little bit of something for everybody," Levesque said. "You never want to age yourself out. You don't want to shoot yourself too kiddy because even the kids won't like it then, right? ... They don't want somebody pandering to them. You've got to have something that crosses every [box] and it's the trick of what we do, man. It's a little something for everyone."

The last few years have seen WWE growing rather quickly, especially since merging with UFC to form TKO under the umbrella of Endeavor. WWE has continued to increase revenue and viewership for its premium live events, and has largely held strong amid steadily declining TV ratings across the board.

Additionally, TKO as a whole is doing exceptionally well, posting record profits in the second quarter of 2024. The company sees a bright future for itself, too, as "WWE Raw" prepares to move to Netflix at the start of next year. Though members of the WWE roster have expressed excitement at the lack of censorship on Netflix, it's unlikely WWE will push things too far towards an adult audience, with Levesque adamant that the brand is for all ages.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jim Biringer and Ricky Otazu with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.