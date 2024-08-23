Beth Phoenix Looks Back On Con-Chair-To She Took From WWE's Rhea Ripley

When Beth Phoenix was a full-time wrestler in WWE, the idea of women being remotely violent was almost an alien concept. However, by the time Phoenix got involved in her husband Edge's storyline with The Judgment Day in 2022, stars like Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley had been involved in Hell in a Cell matches, Elimination Chambers, and had become very familiar with foreign objects.

The I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022 was a major point in the feud, and ended when Ripley hit Phoenix with a con-chair-to. Speaking about the angle on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Phoenix recalled the feeling of knowing she was going to be hit with such a violent move.

"They had never done that to a woman before. So we were like, 'Are they going to let us do this?' It's a violent, violent thing to see and it's a violent thing to see a woman doing it to another woman. So there was just so much Shakespeare in that, in the ending of that match, that it was just beautifully orchestrated, and everybody played their role perfectly."

Despite having a small mishap with a pair of handcuffs in the match, Phoenix remembered feeling over the moon when she arrived backstage. "It was chaos, but in the end it was just so much fun. I remember coming to the back and we all just kind of were like reveling in the crowd reactions. The story we told is what we wanted to tell, that played out as beautifully and as perfectly as it could — and it was really fun."

