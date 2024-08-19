WWE Star CM Punk Discusses Feeling 'Greatly Misunderstood'

CM Punk is a polarizing figure, which has always factored into his on-screen gimmick. During his AEW run, the issues between him and The Elite even created a wedge between fans of the promotion. However, many are of the opinion that Punk is simply misunderstood, which is a sentiment even he shared during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

Advertisement

"You know, I think I'm greatly misunderstood," he said. "Always loved the fans, very vocal about the bad ones, though, so I think those are the stories that people tend to harp on."

Punk also pointed out that he's spent untold amounts of money buying 20,000 ice cream bars in Chicago in an attempt to prove that he isn't as bad as some make him out to be, and that the fans' support means a lot to him. Furthermore, he heard their calls for him to return during his hiatus from WWE. "I mean, it's the whole reason everybody in Chicago got free ice cream, you know? As a thank you from me to the fans for waiting," he said.

The veteran similarly suggested that fans at WWE Chicago shows going forward can expect more surprises in store for them. While many fans of both AEW and WWE are happy that "The Second City Saint" is no longer "All-Elite," Jim Ross and others within the promotion wish he was still with AEW, noting that they wish things ultimately took a more positive route. Punk claims that he doesn't root against AEW, despite his past issues with the promotion, as he's in a happy place now and he wants his friends to get paid.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.