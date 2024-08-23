Bully Ray Assesses TNA's Working Relationships With WWE And AEW

"WWE NXT" has been playing host to the stars of TNA Wrestling and vice versa. The partnership between the two promotions has already led to the rise of Joe Hendry, the breakup of The Rascalz, and other wild moments.

In an interview with Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the partnership was already paying better dividends than TNA's previous union with AEW.

"I love [the relationship between TNA and NXT]," Bully Ray said. "I think they're doing a great job. I was very critical of the working relationship between TNA and AEW because I don't think TNA got anything out of that. It didn't work. It didn't get more eyes. But most importantly ... it did not get Rich Swann over. That's the most important thing."

The former TNA World Champion believes Kenny Omega's program with Rich Swann did little to elevate the TNA star, as Ray feels there was no "next step" for Swann after the partnership concluded. But, he feels that wrestlers like Jordynne Grace and the aforementioned Joe Hendry have seen their stock rise in recent months.

"NXT and TNA right now? Really, really great working relationship. I want to see it stay the way it is. I don't want to see the WWE swallow TNA," Bully said. The WWE Hall of Famer wants the companies to remain separate entities as he still has a fondness for what the company used to be. "TNA was a special place at one time. It was a really good wrestling company."