Dave Meltzer Discusses Changes In WWE's Recruitment Over The Years

Over the last decade, the landscape of women's wrestling has seen a complete and utter shift, with much of the success credited to WWE's "Women's Revolution" and the performers who led the way. Looking forward, the future continues to be bright. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared his observations about the way WWE has changed their recruitment strategy in recent years with regards to women, and the type of performers it has resulted in.

"In five years, [WWE is] gonna be loaded with these women that are in NXT," Meltzer said. "The level of athletes of the women wrestlers in professional wrestling, as a general rule, has been a little down from the men. I mean, on independents, you're not gonna get the great athletes that you get when you recruit great athletes like WWE does. But they hadn't really done that with women until recent years. They were recruiting for looks."

Now, according to Meltzer, a person's look still plays an important role in whether or not they're recruited for WWE. However, there are many other factors that come into play, such as raw athletic talent. The company has begun recruiting both men and women from various collegiate and professional sports in addition to independent wrestling.

"They're not all gonna make it," Meltzer continued. "There'll be flops because there always [are], but they're gonna have a lot of [success]. They've got several women that are ready for the main roster. But they [also have] a lot, like Sol Ruca types, that are clearly not ready for the main roster ... that will probably pay off and be really something down the line."

In addition to Ruca, Meltzer cited Kelani Jordan as someone with a great deal of potential but who isn't quite ready for "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" yet.

