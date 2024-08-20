Video: Bronson Reed Tells Braun Strowman What He's In For On Next Week's WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Bronson Reed sought to continue his rampage with another attack on The Miz following their match. Before he could take things too far, however, Braun Strowman made his return to "Raw," coming face-to-face with Reed. It's now official that Reed and Strowman will officially have a match on next week's show, which will be Strowman's first televised bout since July 15. Minutes after the confrontation, Reed spoke with WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond backstage, explaining his actions over the last several weeks and laying out a warning for Strowman.

You can't change who you are at heart.

Strowman isn't a monster. He isn't alpha. He's a scared little boy. https://t.co/6riYFRyvzQ — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 20, 2024

"Behind all those raging muscles, I know you're that little kid that got picked on," Reed said. "And guess what, Braun? You never grow out of [being] a bully, because a bully is right here. And next week, I am going to bully you."

In the past, Strowman has been open about having experiences with bullies while growing up, stating that kids picked on him because he was overweight. Reed now looks to use those insecurities against Strowman as the two prepare to lock up in the days ahead.

Since brutally attacking Seth Rollins earlier this month, Reed has been on the receiving end of a strong push from WWE. Strowman will be Reed's toughest test since that push began, with the company playing up the size of both men to quickly build some hype for the match. One thing is for sure — The Miz has Strowman to thank for helping him avoid a severe beating from Reed for the second week in a row.

